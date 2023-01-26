Bitter WWE rivalry reportedly set to open Royal Rumble match

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is only a few days away, and fans are on the verge of being blown away. The standard for Royal Rumble has been set way up high throughout the history of the grand annual event, and expectations for this year's match are through the roof.

Royal Rumble 2023 is coming to the Alamodome in San Antonio this weekend, and the WWE Universe is waiting in anticipation for the surprises to be kept in store for them. We've seen a lot of buildup to many storylines and rivalries currently ongoing, with most of them seeming to culminate in this show.

One rivalry in particular that could be taking center stage at the Royal Rumble is the long-term feud between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. Xero News has reported that the two former WWE Champions could be opening the Men's Rumble match, with Lesnar coming in at number one and Lashley at number two.

The report further stated that The Almighty One could potentially reform The Hurt Business to help him take care of The Beast Incarnate and take his sweet revenge by eliminating him from the 30-Men melee.

These plans, however, could change at any moment given the creative's booking, but we're sure Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will both be looking to annihilate each other at the Royal Rumble.

Brock Lesnar returned at WWE Monday Night RAW to destroy Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar made a thunderous return at the special edition of WWE Monday Night RAW this week and attacked Bobby Lashley.

We've seen the United States Championship become quite competitive over the last few months, and the title felt more important than ever this week on RAW 30. Bobby Lashley faced off against Theory in a No DQ match for the US Championship as both superstars went all out in the match.

We saw the stipulation play out heavily into the end of the match as a table was introduced in the closing moments of the main event. Lashley had the match won after successfully putting Theory through the table until Brock Lesnar's theme song hit, and he came out to attack the Almighty One.

The Beast Incarnate hit Lashley with an F-5 and delivered another one to Theory as he landed him on his opponent, allowing the champion to retain his title.

Certainly, the feud between Lesnar and Lashley is far from over, and the two superstars are bound to cross paths at the Royal Rumble.

Do you think Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will cross paths at WWE Royal Rumble 2023? Sound off in the comment section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes