Blockbuster Stephanie Vaquer feud planned for 'sooner rather than later' - Reports

Stephanie Vaquer has officially been called up to the main roster following a massive announcement by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. The latest reports suggest that Vaquer is set to have a blockbuster feud "sooner rather than later."

La Primera joined WWE last July and quickly established herself as one of the top women's stars on NXT. She won the NXT Women's North American Championship in February and became a double champion a month later when she defeated Giulia to claim the NXT Women's Title.

Vaquer would relinquish the Women's North American Championship on April 1 and drop the NXT Women's Title last Tuesday to Jacy Jayne. Fast forward to Friday, Adam Pearce announced that The Dark Angel had signed with RAW and will compete in a Money in the Bank qualifying Triple Threat match against Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile this Monday.

According to Cory Hays of BodySlam.net, Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY are likely to feud "sooner rather than later." It's unclear if Vaquer will win her qualifying match, but it's worth pointing out that recent call-ups Roxanne Perez and Giulia earned a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank match.

Stephanie Vaquer confronted IYO SKY on RAW after WrestleMania 41, leading to a one-on-one match. However, it was cut short by the interference of Roxanne Perez and Giulia before Rhea Ripley came in just in time for the save.

Stephanie Vaquer's dream WWE opponent is on RAW

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter back in April, Stephanie Vaquer revealed that her dream opponent is Rhea Ripley. Vaquer was looking forward to meeting Ripley in a one-on-one match soon.

"Rhea, it's an honor for me, and it would be my honor to face you in the ring. See you soon, because I'm saying this out loud. Someday, we'll meet, and I'll take on you and be a great opponent," Vaquer said in Spanish. [3:13 – 3:30]

If Vaquer wins her qualifying match, she'll be going up against Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Roxanne Perez and Naomi in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

