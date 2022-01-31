Bobby Lashley’s WrestleMania 38 opponent for the WWE Title has already been decided - Reports

Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble 2022 show by beating Brock Lesnar.

According to Ringside News, Lashley's opponent for WrestleMania 38 has already been decided but the name of the superstar whom The All Mighty will face is yet to be revealed.

The report also suggested that all title matches for WrestleMania 38 have already been booked ahead in time, including Lashley's WWE Championship bout. Steve Carrier of Ringside News suggested the same on Twitter.

"Bobby Lashley won the WWE Title at the Royal Rumble and that was followed by a report that WWE has no plans for him at Mania. False. We were told 'the title matches for Mania are booked, and have been booked for a while.' That includes Bobby Lashley's opponent," Steve Carrier wrote.

In the aftermath of Royal Rumble 2022, a report from WrestleVotes suggested that WWE legitimately doesn't have any plans for Lashley at WrestleMania 38. However, this may not be the case anymore.

"Lesnar had to be the winner here. I’m told they legitimately have no idea what the WWE Title match at Mania is going to be at this point. Avoid the ol pigeon hole," the report from WrestleVotes read.

Check out WrestleVotes' initial report regarding Lashley's potential WWE Title match at WrestleMania 38 below:

Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar to capture the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble

At the 2022 Royal Rumble, Bobby Lashley finally slayed The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. The two men were set for a highly awaited clash against one another and the match certainly did not disappoint.

However, the finish to the match was a rather controversial one, as the reigning WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, got involved in the contest. The Head of The Table speared Lesnar and proceeded to hit him with the WWE Title after Paul Heyman betrayed The Beast Incarnate.

This allowed Lashley to cover Lesnar for the three-count and the win. The All Mighty is now expected to head into another WrestleMania with the WWE Title around his waist.

Edited by Genci Papraniku