Braun Strowman's new booking demands revealed - Reports

Ex-WWE star Braun Strowman is reportedly demanding $20,000-25,000 per appearance, apart from other expenses. Several wrestling promoters have contacted Strowman following his WWE release.

A previous report by PWInsider had indicated that Strowman was demanding a five-figure sum. The former Universal Champion rejected those claims and stated that he hasn't spoken to anyone regarding making appearances.

PWInsider, in a new report, has stuck to their former report and stated that Braun Strowman may not have spoken to promoters but his manager has. They have also listed a few demands that Strowman has, apart from his booking fee, which includes airfare and hotel costs.

"Strowman's manager Nick Antocelli has quoted "20-25K" for a three hour appearance to multiple promoters that have reached out with their interest in Strowman appearing for them. Antocelli is also asking for first class airfare, two nights of hotel plus all meals and ground transportation covered. Our initial reporting of "Braun Strowman" would have obviously covered anyone who was representing him and we stand by our report. If he's claiming that he didn't speak to "anyone", he may not have personally, but his representation is certainly speaking for him."

Let me just get this FYI out. I have not spoken to anyone about bookings. But if you wanna talk business the email to my agent is in my bio. Thank for any confusion you may be reading online. — Adam Scherr (@BraunStrowman) June 10, 2021

Possible reason for Braun Strowman's WWE release

Braun Strowman as Universal Champion

Braun Strowman was surprisingly released by WWE earlier this month, bringing to an end his eight-year run with the company.

A report by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has given a hint as to why Strowman could have been released. Meltzer believes that The Monster Among Men had become "obsolete" in the company due to the arrival of giants like Omos, Commander Azeez, and Shanky to the main roster. Strowman was on a lucrative contract in WWE, earning $1.2 million.

During his WWE stint, Strowman won the Universal and Intercontinental Championship once, and the RAW Tag Team Championship twice.

Edited by Kevin C. Sullivan