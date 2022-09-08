Braun Strowman has seemingly been handed an interesting new nickname following his WWE return

Braun Strowman returned to WWE on Monday Night and completely dominated the Tag Team Division before making it clear that he would be a part of this week's episode of SmackDown as well.

The man known as The Monster Among Men has seemingly has this name changed up slightly to mark this new era in WWE since he is currently known as The Monster of all Monsters on Twitter.

Strowman has been active on Twitter since his return and appears to be living up to the name with his recent actions and updates.

The former Universal Champion has only wrestled eight matches outside of the company in more than a year following his release in June 2021.

There are now rumors suggesting that his return could be part of a much bigger storyline and could include the return of The Wyatt Family.

Braun Strowman is expected to be a babyface on WWE SmackDown

Despite his recent actions on RAW, reports suggest that Braun Strowman will be seen as a babyface on SmackDown moving forward.

It appears as though The Monster could be pushed towards The Bloodline and Roman Reigns when he makes his return to the brand since the two men have a lot of history.

Strowman's new nickname could also be a hint regarding his future as well since the likes of Veer Mahaan and Omos have made a name for themselves during his absence and he could now be looking to make it clear that he is the only real monster in the company.

Strowman's direction on SmackDown will become clear on Friday night when the WWE Universe will also see when he is now The Monster of All Monsters.

