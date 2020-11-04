Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss's relationship is reportedly inspired by two popular characters

The Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss storyline is inarguably one of the best angles in the WWE. Roman Reigns' run as The Tribal Chief is the undisputed #1, but Wyatt and Bliss have been eerily entertaining ever since joining forces as an on-screen pair.

However, there is some confusion amongst the fans about Bliss and Wyatt's characters. Are they heels or babyfaces?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that Bray Wyatt/The Fiend and Alexa Bliss are considered babyfaces internally in the company. They are both officially babyfaces on the RAW roster.

It was added that Bray Wyatt had been labeled a babyface by the WWE officials since the final days on SmackDown. However, considering the sinister nature of The Fiend's gimmick, Wyatt is not a babyface in a 'traditional sense.'

It was also noted that Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss are playing roles similar to DC's Harley Quinn and Joker. The Fiend and the twisted Alexa Bliss gimmick seem to have been inspired by the Harley Quinn-Joker dynamic, and so far, the WWE version of the characters from DC Comics has been on point.

What happened on the latest episode of RAW with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss?

The most recent edition of the Firefly Fun House was one of the creepiest offerings that the fans have witnessed in a very long time.

Advertisement

The segment had swear words, a gnarly tongue trick from Alexa Bliss, and more focus on Bray Wyatt's storyline with Randy Orton. Wyatt reminded the reigning WWE Champion that The Fiend never forgets, and in due time, Bray and Orton should ideally be engaged in an all-out feud.

Randy Orton currently has a target on his back as Drew McIntyre, Bray Wyatt, and Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz, are all after the WWE Championship.

Alexa Bliss also unveiled a blood-curdling new look on RAW during a backstage segment with Nikki Cross. Bliss could have a program with her former tag team partner before moving on to bigger things. The former Women's Champion has produced A+ acting performances over the past few months, and the ongoing angle with Bray Wyatt is only bound to get better in the months to follow.