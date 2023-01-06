Bray Wyatt injured - Reports

Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE at Extreme Rules last year. Despite being a weekly feature on SmackDown, Wyatt has not wrestled a single match on television following his return. He has, however, returned to action for live events. Unfortunately, he was reportedly injured during his match against Jinder Mahal during a live event in Miami.

The former WWE Champion is currently feuding with LA Knight on the blue brand. His official return to the ring will be at the Royal Rumble this month, where he will face Knight in a Pitch Black match. Despite the injury, he is expected to go ahead with the match.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that Bray Wyatt suffered a broken finger during his match against Mahal. He also stated that he would not be taking any time off due to the injury, as working through a broken finger is very common.

''Wyatt suffered a broken finger on his left hand in his 12/29 match with Mahal in Miami. He will likely be working through the injury as talent working with broken fingers is commonplace.''

The potential reason for the Pitch Black match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight

The Pitch Black match being advertised for Royal Rumble will be a first-time-ever match. The rules of the match are still unclear, but the idea was that WWE wanted Wyatt's on-screen return match to be something special. Meltzer commented on the possible reason behind this match:

''For the Royal Rumble on 1/28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, the only match announced besides the Men and Women’s Rumbles, thus far has been the Pitch Black match with Wyatt vs. Knight. Exactly what the rules will be hasn’t been announced but it’s sponsored by Mountain Dew which has a Pitched Black brand, so it’s a match where the company was likely paid a good deal of money for.''

Bray Wyatt's return has received mixed reactions from fans. Despite returning in October 2022, fans have been waiting to see the former Universal Champion back in action, therefore, expectations are high for the first-ever Pitch Black match.

