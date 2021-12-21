Bray Wyatt, Jeff Hardy, and other released stars to feature in major WWE project - Reports

WWE released multiple stars this year like Bray Wyatt, Jeff Hardy, Keith Lee, Ruby Riott, and more. All of these releases raised a few concerns about the state of the upcoming WWE 2K22 game set to come out next year in March.

All of these concerns point to how the status of the roster will seem since the releases by the company this year alone have cut down a lot of talent. However, Forbes has reported that there's a very likely chance of the roster not being as barren as people might think it will.

The details for the inclusion of released superstars all come down to three factors that can determine whether they might show up in WWE 2K22 or not. Those three factors include contract terms, relationships, and roster deadlines.

If the person was under contract when the game was announced and if they were part of the initially submitted roster list approved by the WWE, it's highly likely they will turn up in WWE 2K22. The list of superstars that can be included in the game are those who let their contract expire or those who were released.The only factor that will overrule their inclusion is if their relationship with the company is quite strained or completely broken, something like CM Punk's situation.

With that said, we can all probably expect to see released wrestlers such as Bray Wyatt, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Jeff Hardy, John Morrison, and more show up in the new WWE 2K game. The roster may be subject to change, but for now, it seems we can anticipate these beloved superstars.

WWE 2K22 is delayed until March at the moment but the hype around it is cultivating to be quite big for the fans to play especially with a stacked roster.

Now the real concern comes for the roster in WWE 2K23 which might not be as stacked with talent as it's former. WWE may need to get creative if they want to fill in more superstars amongst the playable roster for the game.

We won't be seeing superstars such as Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, and Jeff Hardy anymore. So if WWE wants to fill the ranks in the game, they surely need to include past legends and new exciting talent to make WWE2K23 more enticing to play.

Are you excited to hear former WWE superstars such as Bray Wyatt, Jeff Hardy, Adam Cole, and more appearing in WWE2K22? Let us know down in the comment section below.

