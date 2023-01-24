Bray Wyatt reportedly set to be involved with WWE Hall of Famer on RAW XXX [Potential Spoiler]

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt is set to have a prominent segment on the upcoming episode of RAW XXX. According to recent reports, a Hall of Famer will be involved in that segment in "a passing of the torch" moment

The Eater of the Worlds has mainly been present on SmackDown since his return to the promotion a few months back. However, Wyatt's Firefly logo has been spotted at times during Alexa Bliss' segments and matches.

Uncle Howdy, a mysterious person associated with Bray, has also made his presence felt in the last few editions of the red brand. The masked figure helped Bliss in her brawl with Bianca Belair last week.

It seems like the RAW crowd could finally witness Wyatt return to the flagship show on its 30th anniversary. A recent report from Fightful Select noted that Bray Wyatt and LA Knight are set to be a part of a segment that will also feature The Undertaker.

Zahar @Zahar_TW Day 20/96 of posting a wrestlemania photo until wrestlemania starts.

( Bray Wyatt and the Undertaker at wrestlemania 31) Day 20/96 of posting a wrestlemania photo until wrestlemania starts.( Bray Wyatt and the Undertaker at wrestlemania 31) https://t.co/miCiuhmfjd

Bray Wyatt is set to face LA Knight at the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE. The duo will clash in their first-ever Pitch Black match. Wyatt has been showcasing glimpses of his different characters over the last few weeks. He even brought back the Firefly Funhouse gimmick on SmackDown this past Friday.

Bray Wyatt has a rich history with The Undertaker in WWE

Bray Wyatt has often been termed the modern-day Undertaker due to his dark and mysterious character. The former Universal Champion has crossed paths with The Deadman in the past.

The duo faced off in a singles match at WrestleMania 31 after Wyatt called out The Undertaker for weeks. The 7-time world champion was able to beat Bray to bounce back from his defeat against Brock Lesnar the prior year.

Their paths once again crossed during the build-up to Survivor Series 2015 after the Wyatt Family attacked the Hall of Famer after his match at Hell in a Cell. The Undertaker then joined forces with Kane at Survivor Series to face Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper in a tag match.

While many expected The Deadman to put Wyatt over in a passing of the torch moment, that was not the case. However, WWE has another chance to cement Bray as the current generation's Undertaker, as the two men can potentially share the ring once again on RAW XXX.

What do you think will happen on WWE RAW XXX? Sound off in the comment section below and let us know!

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes