Bray Wyatt's family member and The Undertaker in a tag team? - WWE fans love the idea that never happened

A member of the WWE Universe has taken to social media to ponder why a tag team between The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt's father was never formed.

Bray Wyatt's dad, Mike Rotunda, was better known to WWE fans as IRS or Irwin R. Schyster. The heel persona, based on a tax collector, was portrayed by Rotunda between 1991 and 1995. He captured the WWE Tag Team Championships on 5 separate occasions, twice with Barry Windham, and three times with "The Million Dollar Man" Ted Dibiase.

Now, WWE fan and special effects artist Jason Baker has taken to social media to make an interesting observation about The Undertaker and IRS. In a post to his Twitter account @bakingjason, Jason questioned why a team had never been formed between the two men. He suggested that their team name should've been Death & Taxes.

"The fact that @undertaker and IRS were never a tag team called “DEATH & TAXES” might be the biggest missed opportunity in wrestling history." he wrote

A tag team between The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt's father was apparently pitched by WWE

A former WWE producer once noted that a team between The Undertaker and IRS was pitched in the 1990s.

On an old edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard and his co-host joked about the potential team, with the latter even making the "death and taxes" joke. This is when Bruce revealed that this was initially planned by WWE creative.

"You laugh, but that was an idea at one point," Prichard stated (21:11 - 21:14)

Despite the idea, IRS departed WWE in favor of World Championship Wrestling in 1995, ending any chance of the team becoming a reality.

