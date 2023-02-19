Bray Wyatt and top WWE star storyline postponed - Reports

Bray Wyatt seems to have shifted his focus to a different superstar following the conclusion of his feud with LA Knight at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

On the latest edition of SmackDown in Montreal, Canada, Bray Wyatt made an appearance with Uncle Howdy to attack Hit Row. After the assault, the former Universal Champion stated that he wants to challenge the winner of the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match at Elimination Chamber.

Since his return last year, Wyatt has been playing mind games with Alexa Bliss by sending reminders of their checkered past. But recent reports have suggested that Bray's ongoing storyline with Bliss has been put on hold.

According to a report from Xero News, the storyline between Uncle Howdy, Wyatt, and Alexa Bliss has been put on standby for a while. It will apparently get picked up sometime after WrestleMania 39.

"A source states the Alexa Bliss/Uncle Howdy/Bray Wyatt story is on "stand-by" for now Expected to pick it up again after WrestleMania apparently," Xero News tweeted.

Bray Wyatt, meanwhile, will look to find himself a new opponent to mess with in the form of either Brock Lesnar or Bobby Lashley.

We'll have to wait until the Elimination Chamber comes around tonight to see if Wyatt will either go after The Beast Incarnate or All Mighty.

Wrestling veteran is apprehensive of Bray Wyatt's new rivalry in WWE

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently opened up about his honest thoughts about Bray Wyatt's new rivalry in WWE.

Wyatt looks to be on a rampage with his targets ever since he made his return at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event last year. After finishing up his feud with LA Knight and forcing Alexa Bliss to remember her dark past with him, the former WWE Champion had advised the winner of Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's match at Elimination Chamber to run away from him.

Speaking on this week's Smack Talk, Mantell broke down Wyatt's promo piece by piece. He stated that since both Lashley and Lesnar are popular fan favorites, it wouldn't be a great idea for the Eater of Worlds to go after an admired babyface since it might not resonate well with the crowd and cause a split.

"The thing that bothers me about Bray Wyatt is I guess he's a babyface. And if they put him against a babyface, you're gonna split your crowd. I don't think they hate Brock. They don't hate Lashley. So if he went against either one of them, I think they'd just confuse their fanbase," said the veteran. [From 39:20 - 39:40]

Who do you think should face Wyatt next? Brock Lesnar or Bobby Lashley?

