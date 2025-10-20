  • home icon
  BREAKING: Bianca Belair Injury Worse Than Feared  - REPORTS

BREAKING: Bianca Belair Injury Worse Than Feared  - REPORTS

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 20, 2025 03:31 GMT
The star may be out for a long time (Credit: WWE on YouTube)
The star may be out for a long time (Credit: WWE on YouTube)

There is an update on Bianca Belair and it's not good. A report has now broken on what really happened.

Bianca Belair is suffering from a bad injury

Bianca Belair has been gone from WWE for a long time. While the earlier rumors had been that she had only hurt a finger. However, as per the report from Fightful Select, the injury was a lot worse than what was originally feared, because of who Belair is. Her knuckle "blew up" and she broke it. Because of the way she had carried herself and reacted to the injury backstage, people had expected that she would not be gone too long. However, to actually break the knuckle, that is going to take more time to heal from.

The star was last seen at WrestleMania 41, where she wrestled IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match. There, the star lost and has not been seen since. The star also did not wrestle for long leading into WrestleMania, as she had last wrestled at Elimination Chamber before that, making it quite a long gap between March 1 and April 20, which is her last bout.

It remains to be seen when the star will return.

Bianca Belair's absence has been bad for WWE but women have stepped up

In the absence of the usual main event level presence from Bianca Belair, other women have stepped up. Naomi turned out to have the best-ever year in WWE with her heel turn, but unfortunately, even while she had only just won the Women's World title, she was pregnant, and had to give it up.

IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, and now Stephanie Vaquer have all stepped up on RAW in Belair's absence, while Tiffany Stratton has continued her dominance on SmackDown. Charlotte Flair has reinvented herself with Alexa Bliss, and others like Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, Nia Jax, and Jade Cargill have all shown what they can do as well.

