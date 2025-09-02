BREAKING: Worrying update about Liv Morgan's stalker - Reports

There is an update about Liv Morgan's stalker as he is now making a new attempt. A worrying report has emerged about him.According to a report by PWInsider, Shawn Chan, who was arrested in June, is now attempting to be released. He filed a motion on August 20, requesting that the court reconsider holding him without bail for the duration of his trial. The filing stated that a Salvation Army location had been secured by them where he could stay until the end of his trial. So far, he is still jailed in Hernando County, Florida. The defendant has also signed a waiver, which puts aside his right to a speedy trial to allow a psychiatric evaluation for himself.The trial could take place in November and is expected to last a few days. Chan was arrested for stalking Liv Morgan and entering her property.What did Liv Morgan's stalker do?Chan allegedly flew from Ontario to Orlando, Florida, on May 26, earlier this year, and when asked, told the customs agents that he would be staying at the WWE Performance Center, which naturally does not house anyone.The report stated that he then traveled several hours to Liv Morgan's home, circled her property several times, and entered through the backyard. He then tried to enter the front door but failed, and hung around for several hours before leaving a note and departing. The complaint against him also revealed the contents of the note to the Judgment Day star.&quot;It's me Shawn the guy you all hang out with on [gaming platform deleted] online. You've been trying to contact me, or should I say reach out to me when I'm absent from that game. So who's the stalker huh?! I NEVER said and did anything bad for over 10 years, yet you all dared hating me for no reason. I came here to pay just a friendly visit, nothing more. Yet, I'm the one who looks like a stalker thx to all of you. And you all think I'm going to have empathy, sympathy and care about any of you anymore? I will start talking and doing whatever I want despite all your shoosh finger faces that you all make. Yea, I just wanted to let you know that I was here,&quot; the note read.It remains to be seen what happens and whether he is released on bail. Liv Morgan has not made a statement.