Brock Lesnar allegedly forced WWE to change massive plans so he could "go home early" 

Brock Lesnar has allegedly often made Vince McMahon and WWE change plans based on his convenience due to his massive star power. Former writer Dave Schilling recently claimed that Lesnar once forced the company to change the position of his match so he could leave the venue early.

In November 2018, Brock Lesnar began his second reign as the Universal Champion after he defeated Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel to win the vacant title. The Beast Incarnate was set to defend the championship against Men's Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35.

According to former WWE writer Dave Schilling on Twitter, The Beast Incarnate forced the company to change the position of his match on the card as he wanted to leave early. Rollins and Lesnar eventually opened The Show of Shows instead of co-main eventing it following the request.

"Brock and Seth was supposed to semi-main and last minute Brock changed it to the opener so he could go home early. That pushed Lashley and Finn to a spot when the crowd was flatter than a plate full of pi**."

The match for the Universal Championship was replaced by 'The Demon' Finn Balor vs Bobby Lashley for the Intercontinental Championship ahead of the main event involving Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair.

Brock Lesnar and Omos' first WWE face-off crossed massive numbers on YouTube

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar returned to the company to continue his feud with Bobby Lashley. The two locked horns numerous times and tried to get one up against the other.

Last month, the two superstars met in their third singles contest at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. However, the match ended in disqualification.

Later, The Beast accepted Omos' challenge for WrestleMania 39. Last Monday, the two superstars met for the first time inside the squared circle, and the segment received a loud reaction from the fans in attendance.

The interaction between the two stars has hyped up their upcoming bout, with the same video crossing over 1.2 million views on YouTube in around two days. It will be interesting to see which superstar leaves the mega event with a victory.

