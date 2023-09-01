Brock Lesnar "asked out of" the match against Bray Wyatt for a specific reason - Reports

The pro wrestling world is mourning the passing of Bray Wyatt, who still had so much left to offer to the business. While Wyatt had many high-profile matches in WWE, he never faced Brock Lesnar in singles competition. Dave Meltzer has now provided some insight on why this matchup never happened.

Bray Wyatt was amongst the names pitched to wrestle Brock Lesnar at the last WrestleMania event. The Beast Incarnate eventually went on to defeat Omos at the grand WWE PLE.

The former UFC Champion reportedly "asked out of the match," with Wyatt. As noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar's rejection didn't stem from any personal issues with Bray Wyatt. Meltzer stated that Brock believed that working with a character like Wyatt would not be ideal for his on-screen persona, as you can view below in an excerpt from the newsletter:

"Lesnar asked out of the match. It was nothing personal, just felt it was the wrong opponent for his character."

Bray Wyatt's final WWE run

WWE's decision to release Bray Wyatt in 2021 was widely considered a mistake as he was a top talent with multiple world title wins under his belt.

After staying away from wrestling for a year, Wyatt re-signed with WWE and was brought back as part of a fascinating angle featuring cryptic QR codes and other clues during weekly TV shows.

Bray officially returned to WWE at Extreme Rules, and in the subsequent weeks the company introduced Uncle Howdy to make his comeback feel different. Wyatt got into a feud with LA Knight, who he faced at Royal Rumble 2023 in a Pitch Black Match.

The former Universal Champion then moved on to a program with Bobby Lashley on the road to WrestleMania, which was sadly nixed after Wyatt had to be taken off TV due to health-related issues. After months of absence, the WWE Universe was dealt the most shocking news of recent times as Wyatt suffered a fatal heart attack on August 24th.

What was your favorite moment from Bray's second WWE run? Let us know in the comments section below.

