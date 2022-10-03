Brock Lesnar could have first-time-ever WWE match against star he had an altercation with in 2018 - Reports

It has been speculated that Daniel Cormier could be interested in having a WWE match against Brock Lesnar.

The popular MMA star has been announced as the special guest referee for the upcoming Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules, which many fans believe could lead to DC's pro wrestling debut.

Dave Meltzer opened up on the possibility and mentioned past examples of MMA fighters transitioning to the squared circle after beginning as a referee. Daniel Cormier has been a life-long wrestling fan and had an intense face-off with Brock Lesnar in 2018.

Lesnar and Cormier had an altercation after the latter's main event fight at UFC 226, and reports stated that Dana White wanted to book the heavyweight clash.

While the match sadly never came to fruition inside the Octagon, Lesnar vs. Cormier could finally happen, but in a kayfabe professional wrestling setting. Here's what was speculated about on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio:

"Very, very often when you do this, it's to set up… Ken Shamrock did that, started as a referee for the Bret Hart and Steve Austin match, and then you transition into wrestling," revealed Meltzer. "Daniel will never go full-time, I'm sure he will never do full-time WWE wrestling, but would he do a match at WrestleMania? I could see it. Would he do it with Lesnar? I could see it. He's a big wrestling fan; he might wanna do it."

While Cormier has always wanted to give pro wrestling a fair shot, Meltzer clarified that he wasn't confident that the UFC Hall of Fame would consider the exciting career option at the current stage of his life.

Daniel Cormier has been linked to a WWE move for a long time

This isn't the first instance of Daniel Cormier's name cropping up regarding a WWE role. A couple of years back, FOX was legitimately looking to get Cormier as a commentator on SmackDown, and he was also quite vocal about the opportunity.

Despite DC having many admirers at FOX, his relationship with ESPN has apparently been an issue as he has continued to be a part of the UFC's broadcast team. Cormier's contract with ESPN, however, should not stop him from pursuing wrestling, as it's become evident from his involvement at Extreme Rules.

Meltzer added:

"His name has been mentioned many times as potentially being a commentator on SmackDown. FOX loves him from when he did the UFCs. But he's with ESPN, so it becomes kind of tricky, although you could get that done. But they have McAfee, and McAfee's their guy, and I think they see McAfee as a bigger celebrity than Cormier." [H/T WrestleTalk]

