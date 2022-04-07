Brock Lesnar and five top WWE stars advertised for WrestleMania Backlash - Reports

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is one of six Superstars to be advertised locally for WrestleMania Backlash.

Lesnar lost his championship to Roman Reigns, with the latter unifying the titles at The Show of Shows. The Beast Incarnate did not feature on the RAW after WrestleMania 38, while Reigns closed out the show.

As per a report by PWInsider, local advertisements have shown that Lesnar, Reigns, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey will be a part of next month's premium live event.

Another report had earlier stated that Lesnar would be at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash as well as Money in the Bank, which is scheduled to take place in July.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble I'll miss Brock Lesnar being full time man.



This run was entertaining af. Did not rely on the old formula and did something new.



Let's see what's next for the Cowboy. I'll miss Brock Lesnar being full time man.This run was entertaining af. Did not rely on the old formula and did something new.Let's see what's next for the Cowboy. https://t.co/43Z9tdKRZL

This year's WrestleMania Backlash will take place on May 8 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Rhode Island.

Brock Lesnar has shown a different side of his character in his current WWE run

Lesnar returned to the company in August 2021 at SummerSlam, confronting Roman Reigns, who had defeated John Cena. The Beast Incarnate returned as a babyface and entertained the crowds with his humor, which they hadn't seen in the past.

The Undertaker, in a recent interview, was pleased to see Lesnar's happy side on television.

"On a personal aspect of happy Brock, I mean, it's cool to see that he is having fun. I mean, to get that much of personality out of Brock, you can tell that he is having fun with what he is doing. But, at 'ding, ding, ding,' Brock is Brock. Somebody's going to get suplexed."

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



He acknowledged the fans before leaving the Since August Brock Lesnar has been great fun to watch on a near weekly basisHe acknowledged the fans before leaving the #WrestleMania stage… Since August Brock Lesnar has been great fun to watch on a near weekly basis 👏He acknowledged the fans before leaving the #WrestleMania stage… https://t.co/ukpiyhAdLQ

Lesnar had two reigns with the WWE Championship following his return last year, with the first one coming at the Day 1 event and then winning it back once again at the Elimination Chamber.

When do you think Brock Lesnar will return to WWE's weekly programming? Sound off in the comments below.

