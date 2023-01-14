Brock Lesnar makes an important request to WWE after Vince McMahon's return - Reports

Multi-time world champion Brock Lesnar has reportedly made a request to WWE following Vince McMahon's return as Executive Chairman.

Vince McMahon announced his retirement from pro wrestling last year. In an unexpected turn of events, McMahon returned to WWE earlier this week and is now the Executive Chairman of the Board. His daughter Stephanie McMahon is no longer the WWE Co-CEO.

As per Xero News, former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has made a request to WWE management. The Beast Incarnate reportedly wants the former CEO to book his matches.

"Also some extra news. Brock has requested Vince book his matches."

How did fans react to Brock Lesnar's rumored request to WWE?

Fans had various responses to Lesnar's reported request to WWE. Some fans did not want Vince McMahon to be in any creative decision-making process.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

MonéKREWNJPW @MoneKREWNJPW @NewsXero No, thanks. Don’t want Vince involved in any creative decisions. @NewsXero No, thanks. Don’t want Vince involved in any creative decisions.

Colin Boyle @ColinBoyle19 @NewsXero As a producer or? Brock is a “Vince guy” so this isn’t overly surprising but yeah @NewsXero As a producer or? Brock is a “Vince guy” so this isn’t overly surprising but yeah

Mr. NXT @DreamWWE @NewsXero well its not too bad, but i guess no Gunther vs. Brock at WM. @NewsXero well its not too bad, but i guess no Gunther vs. Brock at WM.

The former world champion legitimately hated Vince McMahon back in the day. Brock Lesnar didn't mince his words while attacking McMahon in his book Death Clutch, which came out in 2011. Since then, Lesnar has grown quite close to Vince McMahon over the years.

Last year, Lesnar was reportedly upset after learning that McMahon had retired from pro wrestling. Triple H later confirmed the reports while speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport.

"There’s some truth to it, yea. You have to understand Brock’s relationship with Vince. […] Vince is the devil he knows. Brock is inherently not a trusting person, he doesn’t like people. He’s not a trusting person. I think in that moment when you just hear Vince is out.’ And now what’s gonna happen? I’m out of here.” [H/T Essentially Sports]

Brock Lesnar's last match in the company came against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel. Despite being taken to the cleaners by The All Mighty, Lesnar emerged victorious. As Royal Rumble approaches, it remains to be seen when he can return to the company.

Do you want Vince McMahon to book Lesnar's matches going forward? Let us know in the comments section below.

