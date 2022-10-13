Brock Lesnar was reportedly brought into Monday Night RAW to "make good" for the absence of former WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar was reportedly on Monday Night RAW this week because Bray Wyatt did not make an appearance on the red brand.

Bray Wyatt sent shockwaves into the wrestling world when he made a return to WWE after a series of White Rabbit teases over the last few weeks. However, after a spectacular return, The Eater of Worlds was not to be seen on the red brand. WWE still aired several highlights showcasing the awe-inspiring moment from this past Saturday.

As per a recent report from Cageside Seats, Andrew Zarain of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that both WWE and USA Network were happy with the creative direction of RAW. He suggested that the creative team book Brock Lesnar's return to the show since Bray Wyatt was not on it.

On his return, The Beast squared off with former United States Champion Bobby Lashley and planted him with an F5. This directly resulted in Lashley losing the US title to Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a match immediately thereafter.

Bobby Lashley is on the lookout for Brock Lesnar after the attack

After a senseless attack on Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins came out to pick up the pieces in their United States Championship match.

The Visionary countered Lashley's Spear attempt with a pedigree and then attacked the champ's injured arm before hitting him with a vicious stomp for the three-count.

After the match, Lashley made his way to the back. The All Mighty was in a terrible mood as he spoke to a WWE correspondent stating that he would deal with Rollins later. But he wanted to get his hands on Lesnar first, and challenged the Beast to a match next week on RAW.

