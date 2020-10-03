Brock Lesnar reportedly being considered for a 'big money' fight

As reported previously, Brock Lesnar's contract with WWE has expired. Although the Beast Incarnate has refused to re-sign with WWE, the prominent speculation suggests that he will be back once the crowd has returned.

There have also been rumors of him going back to UFC. Dave Meltzer of WON had stated earlier that while there is a strong possibility for a Lesnar return to UFC, the former WWE Champion may not be too keen on it. He also stated that Brock Lesnar is more likely to earn a bigger payday with lesser dates than with UFC as compared to WWE.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Brock Lesnar is one of the names being considered for a match against Jon Jones.

Jones did tease about going back down to light heavyweight and reclaiming the title after Blachowicz got the win, which just shows how it was more about not defending against Reyes than it was actually wanting to vacate the title. He isn't going to, because he is serious about moving to heavyweight and is actively taking the steps to gain weight to compete there, knowing his big money fights are against Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou, and, even though it is a huge longshot but also a never-say-never situation, Brock Lesnar.

Will Brock Lesnar go to UFC?

It is difficult to say what the final decision of Brock Lesnar will be and what the future may hold for him. The Beast had teased a return to UFC sometime back but those plans were nixed soon enough.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not settled down even after all these months and it is uncertain as to when the crowd may return to WWE. If there is a long delay then it is quite possible that Brock Lesnar decided to go back to UFC, at least for a one-shot or a short contract.

