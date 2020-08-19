Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns possibly set to return to WWE; details revealed

WWE will finally be moving out of the Performance Center and start having the shows at the Amway Center from this week's SmackDown. The company has initiated a revolutionary concept called ThunderDome which will see fan interaction in a unique manner. The move has sparked rumours of the return of WWE top Superstars such as Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns who have been missing in action for a long time.

WrestlingNews.co have stated that with WWE moving to the Amway Center, the doors for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's return have been opened.

“There is now speculation amongst some people in the company that now that they are running shows at the Amway Center that this will open the door for names like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to return. Even with the COVID-19 testing and safety measures, the feeling among some was that there was a higher chance for outbreaks inside of the smaller Performance Center building. Those concerns should be alleviated now that they are going to be running shows at the much larger Amway Center at least until late October.”

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar set to return?

It is being stated that Vince McMahon is positive that the ratings will start improving now and could try and bring back bigger names to the shows.

Roman Reigns had pulled out of WrestleMania 36 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and has not been seen on WWE TV since then. While Brock Lesnar was a part of WrestleMania this year, he has also not been featured on WWE after 'Mania.

Some reports suggested that Vince McMahon wanted to bring Brock Lesnar back for SummerSlam if live audiences had come back by now. Even though the fans have still not been allowed into arenas, WWE's ThunderDome will ensure that they can become a part of live television yet again.