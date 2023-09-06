Brock Lesnar has a "verbal agreement" with WWE - Reports

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar reportedly has a verbal agreement with WWE.

Lesnar's last WWE outing took place at SummerSlam 2023. At the mega event, The Beast Incarnate lost to Cody Rhodes for the second time. Lesnar embraced Rhodes following the bout in what certainly was a big moment for The American Nightmare.

As per Xero News, a source claims that Brock Lesnar has verbally agreed to stay with WWE until WrestleMania 41 in 2025. There's no word if the veteran would stay with the promotion following the event.

"Brock Lesnar has a verbal agreement to stay with WWE until WrestleMania 41, i am told. No word if he would stay after that." [H/T Xero News]

Brock Lesnar talks about his secret WWE retirement

At WrestleMania 36 in 2020, Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. He then took a long break from WWE that ended at SummerSlam 2021, where he came back and confronted Roman Reigns. Lesnar later told Daniel Cormier that he was thinking about retirement following his WrestleMania 36 match:

"It's been really refreshing [hearing positive crowd reactions]. In 2020, I retired and was gonna be just done because I had my 20 years, then COVID hit, my contract was up. I had my very first wrestling match in Hamel, Minnesota, in an empty garage. There I was 20 years later fighting Drew McIntyre in front of no people for the WWE Championship. I was like, you know what, it came full circle, and I was truly done." [From 10:38 to 11:14]

Fortunately for the WWE Universe, Lesnar didn't retire and returned with the insanely popular "Farmer Brock" gimmick. There's no telling when Lesnar's current hiatus will end, but his fans want to see him on WWE TV as soon as possible.

