Brock Lesnar’s WWE hiatus reportedly set to end soon

As per recent reports, Brock Lesnar could be returning soon to build up for his match at Crown Jewel. Currently, he is rumored to face Bobby Lashley in Saudi Arabia.

The Beast Incarnate has been absent from WWE following his Last Man Standing match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022.

Lesnar made quite an impact in his previous run in the company, exchanging heavy-hitting matches with the likes of Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns. His new laidback cowboy personality also won over all of the fans as we got to hear more from him in segments on the microphone.

The last time we saw Lesnar on WWE TV was before SummerSlam, as we saw him challenge the Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Biggest party of the Summer. Unfortunately, The Beast failed to capture the title at the event.

Lesnar has been absent from WWE TV following the loss, but it's now being reported that he could return soon. According to Xero News, The Beast Incarnate may be making a comeback sooner than expected. They tweeted:

"Seems people claiming only now they know about Goldberg for saudi *cough* Goldberg will be on raw shortly to setup his match. Also Lesnar will be back soon."

It would certainly be a treat to see Brock Lesnar have another run and bring his signature tough offense to his matches once again. As of now, it's unconfirmed who he will choose as his next opponent to mix it up with inside the ring, but Goldberg and Lashley have reportedly pitched as potential challengers.

We'll have to wait and see who Lesnar seems most favorably open to clashing inside the ring once he returns.

Brock Lesnar spotted with a changed look during the WWE hiatus

The fresh and revitalized Cowboy Brock Lesnar look and character was a major hit with the fans. We saw him return to the company with a new look as we saw him sporting a beard and a top ponytail while rocking plaid shirts, overalls, and cowboy hats.

The Beast Incarnate also subtly changed his approach in segments to loosen up a bit and show more of his personality with no Paul Heyman by his side to mostly speak for him. Lesnar seemed like he had a lot of fun in segments with Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley and so did the fans him.

But it seems that if Brock Lesnar makes his return soon to WWE, it could be with his traditional look. A photo of Lesnar went viral on social media, which showed him hanging around with a friend with a clean-shaven face.

You can check out the picture below.

Should Brock Lesnar face Bobby Lasley for the United States Championship at WWE Crown Jewel? Or should he revive his feud with Goldberg? Sound off in the comments section below!

