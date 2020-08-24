Canceled plans for a storyline involving The Fiend, Roman Reigns, Otis and King Corbin reported

Roman Reigns returned last night at WWE SummerSlam, wreaking havoc on The Fiend and Braun Strowman after their Universal Championship match came to a close. It looks like WWE is building to include The Big Dog in the Universal Title picture. Involved in this blown-up Universal Title picture is Otis, who won the Money In The Bank briefcase in May. Sportskeeda's very own Tom Colohue has noted that there was a plan to add King Corbin in the mix too.

Canceled storyline involving The Fiend, Roman Reigns, Otis and King Corbin

Back in May, at the Money In The Bank PPV, Otis beat five other Superstars to clinch the MITB briefcase. With the briefcase in hand, Otis can challenge the Universal Champion to a match at a time of his liking.

Many members of the WWE Universe lie in wait to see how Otis cashes in the MITB briefcase. One such fan posed the question to Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue during his RAW Preview session earlier today.

"The idea was that they could make a new star. But of course there have been many changes since. It was supposed to be The Fiend vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania with Roman winning the Championship. That would evolve into a Championship match for King Corbin. King Corbin would be the man whom Otis would claim the briefcase on. Otis would be cashing in on King Corbin after he won his first Championship"

While Otis, The Fiend, and Roman Reigns are connected to the Universal Championship, King Corbin is the only one who isn't. It would have been fun to watch Corbin beat Reigns for the Universal Championship at a PPV and Otis finally cashing in to win the Title.

Currently, King Corbin is involved in a feud with Matt Riddle. It was speculated that the two would clash at WWE Payback, given that they weren't inserted into the WWE SummerSlam match card.

Another match that may make it to WWE Payback involves The Fiend and Roman Reigns. Reigns is set to reclaim his top spot, and it doesn't look like anyone can stop him.

