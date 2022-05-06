Details on Candice LeRae's WWE contract reportedly expiring

Former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae has left the company, according to Fightful Select.

The 36-year-old was last seen on NXT before going on maternity leave. Earlier today, the former NXT Superstar's profile was moved from the active roster to the alumni section on WWE.com. Fightful was able to contact WWE where it was confirmed that LeRae had become a free agent.

According to Fightful, her contract had expired and there was no indication of extending it. Initially, LeRae's contract was supposed to run through the summer. There have been reports of LeRae's contract being frozen due to maternity leave.

Fightful Select has confirmed that Candice LeRae's WWE contract has expired, and she's now a free agent.

Most of Candice LeRae's former faction are no longer with WWE

The Way were a popular NXT faction that included 4 notable members and a popular affiliation - Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory (now known only as Theory). The group also had a notable affiliation with Dexter Lumis, who was married to Indi Hartwell on NXT TV

LeRae's real-life husband and former NXT Champion, Johnny Gargano, parted ways with the company in December but is yet to return to the squared circle. He was last seen on NXT 2.0 where he was attacked by Grayson Waller. After her husband left the company, it seemed unlikely that LeRae would stay.

Even after last night.. I still can't put EVERYTHING I'd like to say into words right now. Just know that I appreciate all of you more than I can ever really express. Hope I made ya proud.

In April, another batch of NXT Superstars were released, which included Dexter Lumis. As of now, Indi Hartwell is the only member of The Way on NXT while Theory is on RAW as the United States Champion.

Where do you think LeRae will end up? Let us know what you think!

