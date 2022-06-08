Carmella seemingly vents frustration over current booking 

WWE Superstar Carmella has taken to social media to seemingly take a shot at the company in a reply to a fans' tweet.

The self-proclaimed Most Beautiful Woman in WWE has been with Vince McMahon's company since 2013. She's enjoyed a reign as SmackDown Women's Champion, won the first ever Women's Money In The Bank ladder match, and has featured in two WWE reality shows during her time with the company.

However, WWE recently took to social media to announce that some of the most popular stars would be featured at events for Fiterman Sports, a WWE affiliated autograph company. WWE tagged a number of stars in the announcement tweet, but left out Mella, who is also booked to attend.

This prompted an angry response from the Princess of Staten Island, who stated that she would be there too. A fan then responded to the tweet, stating that WWE often leaves Carmella out and that they should give her a mic and let her vent.

The former champ then quote-tweeted the post with a number of finger-pointing emojis and the singular word "This."

What do the fans think of Carmella's tweet?

The WWE universe has given their thoughts on the Princess of Staten Island's tweet.

One mentioned the former champ's most recent TV angle, where she and Queen Zelina were slapped by Sonya Deville. Nothing was ever mentioned about the segment again.

TheJoeTapes @TheJoeTapes @CarmellaWWE Whatever happened after Sonya slapped you and Zelina are y’all gonna get your revenge or was that dropped? @CarmellaWWE Whatever happened after Sonya slapped you and Zelina are y’all gonna get your revenge or was that dropped?

Another fan called her criminally underrated.

Another remarked that it reminded them of Mella's treatment a few years ago.

Ernest @Ernestwill24 @CarmellaWWE Man I remember a couple years ago they treated her like this now again let her do her thing @CarmellaWWE Man I remember a couple years ago they treated her like this now again let her do her thing

One fan simply called her words the truth.

It will be interesting to see how Carmella's frustrations are reflected in her future booking. You can read more about her by clicking here.

