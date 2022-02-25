Cesaro reportedly pulled from televised match after not signing WWE contract - Reports

Cesaro's one-year extension with WWE has expired, and he's now one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling.

But it sounds like this isn't the first time there have been contract issues between The Swiss Cyborg and WWE.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, a WWE source informed him that during last year's contract negotiations, The Swiss Superman was pulled from a top contenders gauntlet match due to the fact that he hadn't signed a new deal yet.

What could be next for Cesaro outside of WWE?

With Cesaro no longer under WWE contract, based on his Twitter bio, it sounds like he will return to using his real name Claudio Castagnoli inside the squared circle.

Prior to signing with WWE, Castagnoli had a tremendous run on the independent scene with Chris Hero. The two men were known as The Kings of Wrestling, winning champions in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Chikara, Combat Zone Wrestling, and more.

The potential of these two men getting back together as a team after being apart for almost a decade could be a very exciting development for wrestling fans everywhere.

With both men free and clear to sign wherever they want, you have to imagine that every single wrestling company outside of WWE would be interested in their services as a duo.

If Tony Khan sees an opportunity to strengthen the AEW tag team division, which is arguably already the best in the world, you can imagine he might jump at the chance to make this happen.

However, if Hero isn't interested in reuniting, it doesn't mean Claudio Castagnoli won't be able to show up in All Elite Wrestling anyway. The next few weeks should prove to be very interesting.

What are your thoughts on Claudio Castagnoli's departure? Do you think we'll see The Kings of Wrestling reunite now that neither are signed to WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

