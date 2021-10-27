Chad Gable reportedly looking for WWE exit - Reports

Chad Gable is reportedly another WWE Superstar who could be walking away from the company in the coming months.

The former Olympian joined WWE back in 2013 and then made his NXT debut in 2015. He has since gone on to hold the NXT, RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Whilst Gable has been a consistent presence on WWE TV over the past few months alongside his protege Otis, he is reportedly another star looking at the exit door.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Chad Gable leaving the company is something that has been talked about. The star has also had friends tell him that he should go, but at present, it is unclear what the future holds:

"It's been talked about, but I don't think it's going to happen. But it has been talked about, and he has definitely had friends tell him the same thing," Meltzer said. I know it's been one of those things that it's been under consideration, but I don't think he's going anywhere. I don't know that. Just one of those things. Not everyone's gonna get an offer from AEW and that would really be the only place to go, and he's making a lot of money in WWE, and he's not gonna make that in IMPACT or anywhere else," said Meltzer. (h/t WrestleTalk)

Gable is just the latest in a long list of names who are reportedly looking for an exit from Vince McMahon's company, including Charlotte and Kevin Owens.

Chad Gable has been linked with a WWE exit for a while

The former Tag Team Champion was the subject of much speculation surrounding his future following a Tweet from Dash Harwood in the summer of 2021. The current AEW Superstar noted that Gable would be able to respond to him publicly in two more months back in March, something that was never explained.

It's more than seven months since the tweet and Gable remains part of WWE and appears on the show regularly, so it appears that this was just FTR attempting to make headlines.

It was later revealed by Fightful that Gable has a lengthy amount of time left on his current deal.

It's unclear if Gable is unhappy with his current position in the company since WWE has continued to sign Olympians whilst he languishes in the tag team division despite clearly being capable of much more.

