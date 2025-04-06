Charlotte Flair has backstage heat in WWE [Reports]

This week on SmackDown, a fierce promo battle between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton garnered a lot of attention. Both women had harsh words for each other, and towards the end of the segment, things took an ugly turn when Stratton and Flair took shots at each other's dating lives.
Tiffany Stratton told Charlotte Flair that after she had beaten her at WrestleMania 41, she would remain alone as she was outside of wrestling, referencing her recent divorce. She also took pot shots at the number of failed marriages The Queen had had. Flair recently announced her divorce from her third husband, WWE Superstar Andrade.
In retaliation, Flair asked Tiffany Stratton what her real-life boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser was doing in her DMs. Later, multiple sources within the company confirmed that both women went off-script. According to Wrestling Observer, a source near Tiffy, revealed The Queen was the one, who went off script first and Stratton just retaliated.
WWE Women’s Champion rolled out of the ring to avoid things getting worse. That said, the heat between them is brewing, and the source noted that Charlotte has more heat than Tiffany backstage. However, the stance is that neither of them was right in not sticking to the script as decided by Triple H and his creative team.
Charlotte Flair breaks the silence on allegations of burying Tiffany Stratton
Before this week’s chaos, Charlotte Flair was blamed for going off-script and allegedly “burying” Tiffany Stratton.
While speaking to the Daily Mail, The Queen referenced recent allegations and glorified herself. She said she had high levels and that if people had to match up to her, then they would have to step up.
"It's great that you said teach her [Tiffany Stratton] a lesson - I did not look at it as a lesson. I looked at it as 'I am Charlotte Flair. Do you want me to be less than? This is what you wanted, right? This is who you want to be like, this is your idol,'" Flair said.
With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how the saga between Charlotte and Tiffany unfolds in the upcoming weeks.