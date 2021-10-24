Charlotte Flair has heat in WWE following SmackDown segment - Reports 

Charlotte Flair has seemingly come out of her recent backstage altercation with Becky Lynch following WWE SmackDown with the most heat, according to a report by PWInsider.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were forced to swap their respective Women's Championships as part of this week's main event segment on SmackDown. The segment saw Charlotte drop her title, which the Queen claimed was an accident, before Lynch threw the SmackDown Women's title at Flair.

The report from PWInsider notes that there is no heat on Lynch following the altercation, instead this all lands at Charlotte's feet:

"There is heat on Flair in certain circles for disrespecting Lynch and some who felt Flair took a segment that was supposed to build herself vs. Sasha Banks and instead put all the attention back on herself and Lynch when Banks was being placed in a position to be the top babyface for the Smackdown brand. There are some who felt this undermined Banks, whether that was a planned strategy or not," read the report.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp I'm working on getting more, but PWInsider's report is in line with what I'd heard late Friday. There were disagreements with how the segment was going to go, they hadn't planned on the belt being thrown down, and there were some words exchanged backstage. I'm working on getting more, but PWInsider's report is in line with what I'd heard late Friday. There were disagreements with how the segment was going to go, they hadn't planned on the belt being thrown down, and there were some words exchanged backstage.

It was an awkward segment that culminated in the two women ending up with their new Championships. It was a segment that WWE could have avoided if Bianca Belair had been able to defeat Charlotte on RAW and Sasha Banks left Crown Jewel with SmackDown Women's Championship.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer has since given another update on the situation. He reports that Charlotte Flair wasn't just asked to leave the venue, but was escorted out of the facility by security instead.

Why Is Charlotte garnering heat in WWE?

The report from PWInsider went on to note that Flair was 'very upset' following the situation and then headed over to AEW to support her fiancee.

Also Read

Within the hour, Andrade posted a profanity-laden tweet targeted at WWE and it appears that there are several people within the company who are linking that to the altercation rather than his match on Dynamite.

Flair still has several years left on her WWE deal and isn't expected to be handed any kind of exit soon, but this isn't the kind of media attention WWE will want following a successful week on tour.

Edited by Arjun