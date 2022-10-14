Potential update on WWE return of Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has been rumored to make her WWE return for several weeks now. Amidst the speculation, a new potential update about her comeback has emerged.

The Queen has not been seen on WWE programming since she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May 2022. While the women's division has lately been excelling with stars like Bianca Belair, Bayley, and Liv Morgan, fans are keen to see Flair back in the ring.

According to a report in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion may be returning to our screens 'soon.'

"Charlotte Flair is scheduled to return to WWE soon." (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Charlotte Flair is scheduled to return soon



- WON Charlotte Flair is scheduled to return soon- WON https://t.co/LnsSgu54rR

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated female performers in the company, as she has held 16 titles during her tenure. She was embroiled in a heated rivalry with Ronda Rousey before taking a hiatus from the squared circle.

Who will Charlotte Flair potentially face when she returns to WWE?

Since joining the main roster, The Queen has feuded with several top names, including Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Trish Stratus, and Natalya. However, she is yet to face a handful of young talent who have been carrying the company in her absence.

One person fans are keen to see her face off against is the current RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair. A recent report from PWinsider suggested that Flair could be interested in a program with The EST of WWE when she returns.

"When asked about her next move in WWE, Flair stated that she was keeping her eye on Bianca Belair and the Raw Women's Championship, hinting at that as a future program when she returns to the ring." (via PWinsider)

Belair and Flair are undoubtedly two of the biggest stars in WWE today, as both women have main-evented WrestleMania in recent years. It will be interesting to see if they lock horns heading into the year's final months.

How and when would you like to see Charlotte Flair make her return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes