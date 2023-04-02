Charlotte Flair might have major non-WWE plans after WrestleMania loss - Reports

Charlotte Flair's latest Women's Title reign ended at the hands of Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 following an incredible match. While The Queen is nowhere close to being done with WWE, she could be preparing for something unique, and the signs were apparently evident at WrestleMania.

As noted by Dave Meltzer during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Flair has lost a substantial amount of weight, which could be due to her desire to compete in a bodybuilding competition.

Charlotte has been one of the most consistent performers in the women's division since breaking through the ranks in 2015 and cementing her spot as a top superstar. Flair has visibly dedicated all her energy to becoming the most prolific Women's Champion in WWE history; however, she might now be looking to branch out and try different things in her career.

Flair apparently has plans to participate in a bodybuilding contest in the summer, and Dave Meltzer briefly spoke about the same while also highlighting the noticeable change in the 36-year-old physique:

"Charlotte Flair, down on weight. She has talked about doing a bodybuilding contest. Yeah, yeah, she has talked about doing a bodybuilding contest this summer and doing the diet and everything, and she looked; I couldn't tell you how much weight she has lost, but it was very noticeable. She is down in weight and everything." [From 30:00 onwards]

Is Charlotte Flair the greatest female WWE Superstar of all time?

Just based on accolades alone, there might be no arguments regarding the female GOAT debate. In addition to her solitary Divas title reign, Charlotte has won the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship six and seven times, respectively. It looks like she could add many more before her retirement.

Beyond the title accomplishments, Charlotte has proven to be one of the most athletically gifted wrestlers to have worked in WWE and has been a part of many classic women's matches over the past few years, with the one against Rhea Ripley arguably being the best of the lot.

While she might have her fair share of detractors, Ric Flair's daughter is exceptionally talented and also highly confident in her capabilities as a professional wrestler.

What are your thoughts on Charlotte Flair's legacy in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

