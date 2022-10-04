Charlotte Flair's WWE return feud potentially revealed - Reports 

Charlotte Flair could make her return to WWE as part of the RAW Women's Championship picture, according to reports by PWInsider.

Charlotte has been out of action since losing an "I Quit" match to Ronda Rousey in May. She married former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo during her hiatus.

Flair appeared on WWE's Most Extreme Moments countdown on FOX over the weekend and was interviewed about her next steps in the business. The former Women's Champion appeared to reveal that she was looking at the RAW Women's Championship moving forward.

"When asked about her next move in WWE, Flair stated that she was keeping her eye on Bianca Belair and the Raw Women's Championship, hinting at that as a future program when she returns to the ring." (via PWinsider)

Bianca Belair is set to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Bayley this weekend at Extreme Rules. If Bayley is victorious, the two former NXT Horsewomen could clash in the near future instead.

Charlotte Flair was on WWE SmackDown ahead of her hiatus

Charlotte Flair last wrestled at WrestleMania Backlash in May, where she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. The former UFC Champion has since dropped the title to Liv Morgan and the two women are locked in a feud over the Championship heading into Extreme Rules.

Despite clearly having unfinished business with Ronda Rousey, it appears that the company would prefer to push Charlotte over to RAW and allow her to go up against Bianca Belair or Bayley.

Charlotte Flair is set to do a signing in New York City in November, but as of writing, her return date is still unknown. The former SmackDown Women's Champion is expected to make her return, however, either before or as part of the Royal Rumble, which takes place on January 28th, 2023.

Would you like to see Charlotte Flair challenge for the RAW Women's Championship when she makes her return to the company? Have your say in the comments section below...

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far