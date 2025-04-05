Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton did what they were not supposed to do during SmackDown; Huge issue - Reports

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton didn't hold back on SmackDown this week, going at each other in an intense promo battle. Now it looks like they did something that they weren't supposed to do, causing an issue in the process.
A couple of weeks ago, we saw a segment where Charlotte Flair supposedly went off script, baffling the relatively inexperienced Tiffany Stratton, who stuck to the script. This week during their face-to-face, with Wade Barrett trying to moderate it in the ring, neither woman held back and went off script more often than not. This time, however, even Stratton didn't hold back.
According to our friends at WrestleVotes, both women went off-script during the segment, and did so "quite a bit":
If so, it was an interesting choice to make. Charlotte Flair had the most obvious off-script line. She was getting decimated by the crowd, but she didn't seem overly flustered about it. Instead, she chose to embrace it.
But as Stratton left the ring, Charlotte asked Tiffany Stratton why her real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, was in her DMs.
It was certainly an interesting line to use, and some have speculated that there is genuine distaste between the current and former champion. It's hard to confirm that, but this segment made for great television and did better than anything they did before to build up hype for their program at WrestleMania 41.