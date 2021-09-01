Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax: Backstage details of a legitimate breakdown, post-match scenes, and more revealed 

PWInsider finally addressed the most trending topic in pro wrestling by revealing all the details regarding what really happened between Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax on RAW.

Multiple sources within WWE revealed the match was exactly how it appeared to be for all viewers around the world.

It was evident enough that the bout didn't go according to plan, and there were reportedly 'legitimate moments' shared between the two superstars where real punches and slaps were thrown from either side.

The actual altercation happened after there was a complete breakdown in communication at one point during the contest. The situation reached a boiling point as there was a brief but legitimate confrontation between the performers.

Here's what PWInsider revealed:

"PWInsider.com is told by several sources that it was exactly what it appeared to be - a match that went awry and led to some legitimate moments where real slaps and punches were lobbed after there was some sort of breakdown in communication. Briefly, there was a legitimate confrontation inside the ring."

Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax reportedly had no issues backstage after the RAW match

As the match approached its final stages, Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair reportedly managed to get back on the same page and executed the finish as initially booked by the WWE.

The RAW superstars also had no issues backstage after the match, as tensions had already cooled down before they worked towards the match's climax.

Nia Jax went over Charlotte Flair as planned in the non-title clash, and WWE could ideally book a rematch at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26th.

Both competitors had a rough night at the office on Monday Night RAW, and they also didn't sustain any injuries despite the unforeseen stiffness of the match.

The sloppy effort from Flair and Jax unsurprisingly overshadowed the latest RAW episode as fans bombarded social media with relevant queries about what happened between the two established wrestlers.

The on-screen rivals would like to move on from the forgettable episode and look forward to having a compelling Extreme Rules storyline over the RAW women's championship.

