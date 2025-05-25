Chelsea Green sustained major injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event - Reports

Chelsea Green came up short at Saturday Night's Main Event after Zelina Vega retained her Women's United States Championship. She also kicked The Hot Mess in the face and seemingly left her with a broken nose.

It has been reported by Fightful Select after the show that Green had suffered a broken nose. It is unclear how this will affect her on WWE SmackDown moving forward, since she may have to wear a face guard when wrestling to prevent any further injury.

Chelsea Green's nose was left bloodied following the match last night because Vega missed the 619 and tried to recover from the error by delivering a kick, which hit her clean in the nose.

This led to Green failing to recapture the Women's United States Championship, which she won at Saturday Night's Main Event last December, and could now push for a rematch since it was a botch and a quick pin that led to the loss.

Chelsea Green's Secret Hervice was by her side throughout the match

The odds were against Vega from the start when it was made clear that Chelsea Green would be competing with The Secret Hervice at ringside. Alba Fyre and Piper Niven attempted to interfere to help her win back the title, but they were unsuccessful.

It is likely that Green will be one of the biggest favorites for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match if WWE does offer her a second chance to qualify after her loss in the Triple Threat Match last week. The MITB contract has historically worked best with heels, and she would be the perfect person to be able to hold the briefcase and make the best story out of it till she decides to cash in.

Of course, that will depend on the next few weeks and if she continues to compete with a broken nose or is handed some time off.

