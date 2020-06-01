Vince McMahon.

As reported by Dave Meltzer, SmackDown lead writer Chris DeJoseph was fired by the WWE on Friday and more details of the veteran writer's WWE departure have now been released.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Chris DeJoseph's firing was a disciplinary thing. While all the details weren't disclosed, something happened between Vince McMahon and DeJoseph which led to his firing.

Details about the reported incident between Vince McMahon and Chris DeJoseph are unknown at this point.

It was noted that DeJoseph had only recently been awarded a promotion in the company and his official designation was that of a 'lead writer' on the Blue brand. Chris DeJoseph was one of the lead writers on SmackDown alongside Ed Koskey. Meltzer also revealed that DeJoseph was fired two hours before the news of his WWE exit was reported.

Meltzer revealed the following:

Yeah, It was a disciplinary thing. I don't know all the details but I do know that it was a disciplinary thing. He had just gotten a promotion very recently. Ed Koskey was the head writer of SmackDown, but his actual position was called lead writer. Then they are both called lead writers then I guess you could they were co-lead writers and then something happened with Vince. I don't know exactly what it was but he was let go. He was fired, just Friday. Everyone got the word on Friday afternoon. It was about two hours earlier than that when it happened or when the decision was made, or people were informed about the decision or whatever it is. So yeah, he's not going to AEW. I don't think.

Chris DeJoseph's history in pro wrestling and WWE

Chris DeJoseph has taken up various backstage roles in the wrestling business and his first stint in the WWE lasted from 2004 to 2010. He even appeared on WWE TV on a few occasions and portrayed a wacky comedic character.

After his first run with the WWE ended, DeJoseph went on to work with Lucha Underground, where he was an executive producer and also part of the founding team.

DeJoseph was employed by Major League Wrestling (MLW) before he was rehired by Vince McMahon's company in December 2019.