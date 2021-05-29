Clarification on recent rumors of a superstar hiding a phone in the WWE dressing room- Report

This week, a story started circulating online about a WWE wrestler reportedly hiding a phone as a camera in the WWE dressing room bathroom. It was revealed that a WWE talent found the phone and also a few "less than savory files" stored on the device.

Fans discussed the story extensively this past week, and many people believed that the incident happened recently within WWE. However, that is not the case.

Dave Meltzer clarified in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that this incident actually transpired several years ago at a WWE wrestler's party:

"There was a story going around this past week regarding a wrestler who had hidden a phone as a camera in a bathroom and that a talent found the phone and found 'less than savory' files stored. The story got out this week and people thought it was something recent in the WWE dressing room," Meltzer reported.

The truth about the backstage WWE incident

The party happened at a WWE star's residence, and Meltzer added that the wrestler is no longer in the company. It was also noted that WWE did not release the wrestler due to the phone-related matter mentioned above.

When it comes to the phone owner and the person responsible for the entire episode, several members of the WWE locker room have known about the story for many years.

However, WWE management wasn't aware of what had happened until a major star recently went up to the officials:

"It was actually something at a party several years ago at the residence of a wrestler who is not with the company (not related to this at all), and as far as the person who owned the phone and was doing so, a number of wrestlers have known this story for years, but it wasn't until fairly recently that management found out the story when a major star went to management and that wrestler is also no longer with the company," Meltzer added.

While we don't know the wrestler's identity, we'll keep an eye out for more details on this story.

