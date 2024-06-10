CM Punk backstage at a major WWE show during his absence - Reports

CM Punk was reportedly backstage at NXT Battleground. The show was hosted at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and featured several top superstars in action.

NXT Battleground also featured numerous UFC fighters in attendance. Former champions, including Jamahal Hill and Brandon Moreno, were in attendance. #1 ranked bantamweight fighter Merab Dvalishvili was also at the UFC Apex, among other notable names.

CM Punk is still recovering from the injury he suffered during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. On RAW, he has been involved in a feud with Drew McIntyre but has been absent from the red brand for weeks.

According to PWInsider, Punk was backstage at NXT Battleground. After his return to the company at Survivor Series 2023, he appeared at NXT Deadline before committing to RAW.

Since returning to WWE, CM Punk has competed in just one televised match, the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. He was seemingly set for a clash against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

However, the injury relegated him to commentary duties as McIntyre challenged Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. After The Scottish Warrior's victory at The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Second City Saint immediately cost him the titles as Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

At Clash at the Castle: Scotland, McIntyre will challenge Priest in a rematch. It remains to be seen if Punk would once again get involved.

