CM Punk's seemingly drafted to WWE brand following recent return

CM Punk returned to WWE on Saturday night in what was considered to be one of the biggest shocks in recent history. The former World Champion went on to appear on RAW this week, where he cut a promo stating that he believed he was now home.

Given the fact that CM Punk didn't pick up a feud on RAW and only cut a promo, this left many question marks over where he would fit in on the main roster. While Randy Orton was announced for this week's episode of SmackDown, Punk appears to have remained part of RAW and according to a report by Ringsidenews, this will be his brand moving forward.

Punk is expected to enter a feud with Seth Rollins, so the red brand does make the most sense for him. Rollins had some interesting things to say about Punk on RAW, but the man himself failed to respond to any of the comments that the current World Heavyweight Champion has made since his return.

Will Randy Orton find a new home on SmackDown if CM Punk is on WWE RAW?

CM Punk's return happened on the same night as Randy Orton, and whilst the two men appeared on RAW this week, it was made clear that The Viper wants some revenge on The Bloodline following their actions that kept him sidelined for almost two years.

Orton seemingly made peace with Jey Uso, which means that he is expected to target Jimmy and Solo Sikoa on SmackDown and could find a new home there in Roman Reigns' absence.

This would also allow Randy Orton to step into the title picture ahead of The Royal Rumble.

Do you think Randy Orton will find a place on SmackDown following his WWE return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

