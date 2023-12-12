CM Punk set for multiple first-time-ever interactions on WWE RAW - Reports

WWE Superstar CM Punk is scheduled to feature during this week's episode of Monday Right RAW.

Since his emphatic return to WWE at Survivor Series in Chicago, CM Punk has remained a free agent, making appearances across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. After discussions with Nick Aldis and Shawn Michaels, his next meeting is scheduled with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

His final decision is anticipated to be announced during this week's show, but there's more to anticipate than just this pivotal moment.

According to Wrestlevotes, the Best in the World is also set to feature in multiple segments throughout the show, during which he'll apparently engage with various stars for the very first time. These include interactions with members of The Judgment Day and the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

"I’m told the latest rundown features some first time interactions for CM Punk tonight on RAW. Those of which include both Gunther & The Judgment Day," wrote WrestleVotes on X.

Expand Tweet

It'll be intriguing to observe whether these interactions sway Punk's decision to commit to a contract and stay on RAW.

Are you looking forward to witnessing CM Punk engage with multiple top stars on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.