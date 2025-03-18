There's an update on CM Punk after he missed WWE RAW this week, which comes after Roman Reigns attacked him. The star hit him with a spear in the middle of the ring.

CM Punk has been in a feud with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The star's match ended with him losing in Madison Square Garden. Reigns dragged Rollins out of the ring to attack him, inadvertently giving him the win. Rollins also attacked and destroyed CM Punk, putting the statement on his return to the ring after his injury.

Unfortunately for Punk, he was left in pain. The star has missed this week's episode of RAW after the attack.

As per a report by Fightful Select, though, CM Punk is set to join the European tour later this week. The star was not on the tour yet and, as a result, was not part of WWE RAW this week.

The star has even posted a message on social media that he would see Glasgow in a week, posting a picture of the Celtic Football team's St. Patrick's Day celebration wish.

Fans can see the star's story right here (Credit: CM Punk's Instagram)

Next week's WWE RAW is set to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, so it's assumed that is when the star will be on a televised show next. In the meantime, fans must wait and see if he competes on the house shows.

He will potentially be furthering his feud with Roman Reigns.

