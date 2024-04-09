Cody Rhodes breaks major Vince McMahon rule following WWE WrestleMania XL victory - Reports

Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last night at WrestleMania XL.

Rhodes was able to finally finish his story and this led to a major in-ring celebration following the match. The new World Champion then took the mic and wanted to thank two very important people, which is when he called out Triple H and Bruce Pritchard.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Vince McMahon would have been "vehemently" against the two men being called out to the ring. Which is another sign that the former WWE Chairman is officially gone from the company.

There were reports that McMahon wasn't in attendance for the show, but his daughter Stephanie McMahon was welcomed back onto screen and was able to deliver a trademark promo as part of the second night.

It seems that the former Women's Champion could be heading back to the company, especially since her husband is the CCO and has recently welcomed in a new era in WWE.

The Triple H Era is now upon WWE

Last night's WrestleMania was just the beginning for Cody Rhodes, who didn't just finish the story, but he opened a new book. While The American Nightmare is now looking forward to his first RAW as World Champion, there were several other full-circle moments last night that made it clear that the new era has begun.

Roman Reigns finally getting revenge on Seth Rollins after a decade, The Rock and John Cena, Undertaker, and even Cena getting some revenge on Solo Sikoa.

Fans have claimed that this could be the greatest WrestleMania of all time, but when the dust settles, The Game will need to pick up his pen and write his first ever RAW After WrestleMania and now the expectations have been lifted higher than they ever were under Vince McMahon.

