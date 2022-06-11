Cody Rhodes' HIAC performance compared to former WWE Champion's WrestleMania match with Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes stunned fans with his performance in his match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. He competed in a brutal match despite having a torn pectoral tendon. It wasn't just a token match; the two men went all out in what is now considered one of the best Hell in a Cell matches ever.

Cody Rhodes' bravado has put him in a prime position with fans and critics. It's rare for a superstar to endure such pain and continue with a planned match despite serious injury issues. Former WWE Champion Kurt Angle's valiant performance in his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania is another example.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Angle was in bad condition even before his match against Lesnar at 'Mania 19. However, the Hall of Famer persevered and went through the match because he wanted to give the fans a five-star performance:

"The closest wrestling equivalent would be Kurt Angle in his 2003 WrestleMania match with Brock Lesnar, with a broken neck that was going to need surgery. While Angle went on to wrestle more than another decade, it was conceivable that this may have ended up as his last bout due to the severity of the injury. Angle, like Rhodes, was out there to do a five-star match, not just get through the match with minimal damage and get his payoff."

Cody Rhodes got cleared to compete for Hell in a Cell

Despite his injury looking gruesome, Cody Rhodes got the chance to compete at the show. Cody said on record that he wasn't forced to take part in the match, but it was his decision. However, Dave Meltzer noted that most top performers wouldn't back down from having a match despite injuries.

The American Nightmare was written off television after Seth Rollins viciously attacked him on RAW. He's expected to return in a span of six to nine months. He will likely resume his feud with Rollins or face Roman Reigns upon return.

