Cody Rhodes' plans for Money in the Bank to be revealed on WWE RAW - Reports

Cody Rhodes is reportedly set to learn who his opponent at Money in the Bank will be during tonight's edition of WWE RAW in Wichita, Kansas.

The American Nightmare has had a bitter rivalry against Brock Lesnar since the RAW after WrestleMania 39. Cody Rhodes defeated The Beast Incarnate at Backlash in Puerto Rico, but Lesnar got his revenge at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Brock broke Cody's arm leading up to the premium live event, and then Rhodes passed out via the Kimura Lock at Night of Champions.

According to WRKD Wrestling, Cody Rhodes is set to learn who he will face at Money in the Bank on tonight's episode of RAW. Rhodes was a guest on Miz TV last week and was confronted by The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Cody is set to battle The Miz tonight in a singles match.

Cody Rhodes takes a hilarious shot at Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes hit Dominik Mysterio with an epic insult during last week's episode of WWE RAW.

Dominik interrupted Cody's interview on Miz TV and claimed that he was just like his father, Rey Mysterio. The Judgment Day member said that Rhodes should be at home with his child but is obsessed with becoming a star.

The former AEW star responded by admitting that he's not perfect, and he is sure that 2023 Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has made some mistakes in the past. He then told Dominik that he was sure Rey had made a mistake because he is looking at one of them, and the crowd went wild.

Dominik responded by slapping Rhodes in the face and hiding behind his "Mami," Rhea Ripley.

Despite coming up short at WrestleMania 39, Cody has maintained his popularity, and the WWE Universe has stuck with him. It will be interesting to see if he gets the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again.

