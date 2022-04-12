Update on Cody Rhodes' position in the WWE roster - Reports

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is currently one of the top babyfaces for the company, as per some of the latest reports.

It was a happy homecoming for The American Nightmare as he returned to WWE at WrestleMania. The former AEW star emerged victorious in a singles match against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Cody opened the RAW after 'Mania with a stirring promo and made it clear that he had his eyes on the world championship.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Cody Rhodes is listed as the number two babyface on the RAW roster, second only to Bobby Lashley, who is slotted in at the number one position. The Phenomenal One AJ Styles occupies the slot for the third top babyface on RAW.

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens are internally listed as number one and two, respectively, for the heels on RAW, followed by Edge and Damian Priest. Over on the Blue brand, Roman Reigns is listed as the top heel, and Drew McIntyre is the top babyface.

Cody Rhodes will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash

Cody Rhodes faced The Miz on this week's RAW in his first match for the Red brand in six years. The former TNT Champion made it clear that he hadn't lost a step when he overcame the A-Lister with a Cody Cutter, followed by Cross Rhodes for the pinfall.

In the aftermath of their match, Seth Rollins left the announcers table and walked into the ring. The Visionary laid out a challenge for the American Nightmare. Seth dubbed the match "Rollins vs. Rhodes Part II" at WrestleMania Backlash. The former AEW star agreed to the match without hesitation.

The two superstars will meet at the premium live event on May 8 emanating from the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI.

