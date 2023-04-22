Cody Rhodes set to face former Universal Champion for upcoming WWE European tour - Reports

Cody Rhodes is all set to have a busy European tour. Now that no match for Roman Reigns has been announced for Backlash, The American Nightmare will have to take the lead role as he is set to face Brock Lesnar. But in the upcoming European tour, he will reportedly face another former Universal Champion in Finn Balor.

Cody Rhodes had an interesting last month. While he demanded a rematch against Roman Reigns on the RAW after WrestleMania, it eventually set up his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar after the latter viciously attacked him.

As per the latest reports from PWInsider, the advertised matches for the European tour will see Rhodes go up against Finn Balor. Here is what the rest of the line-up reportedly looks like:

RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Bayley (w/ Dakota Kai & IYO SKY)

US Championship: Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

Dolph Ziggler vs. Damien Priest (w/Dominik Mysterio)

Dexter Lumis vs. Bronson Reed

Alpha Academy vs. Maximum Male Models

Rick Boogs vs. Baron Corbin

Cody Rhodes faced Finn Balor on RAW earlier this year

This won't be the first time that The American Nightmare will face Finn Balor. The two squared off in the main event of RAW just one night after Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The two men had similar fates at WrestleMania 39, as they both lost their respective matches, with Balor losing to Edge in a Hell in a Cell match. The vicious battle left Balor needing multiple staples on his forehead.

Ahead of his high-intensity clash against Lesnar at Backlash, it will be interesting to see which brand Cody Rhodes ends up in during the Draft. Finn Balor will also be worried about his future as The Judgment Day could also be separated as the WWE Draft is coming up on April 28 and May 1.

