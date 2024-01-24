Cody Rhodes will not "finish his story" at WrestleMania 40 - Reports

Cody Rhodes' journey to the top may have hit another roadblock, as a recent report has indicated that he is not scheduled to finish his story in the coming months.

Last January, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after an injury and secured a title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 by winning the men's Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately, he could not defeat The Tribal Chief, as Solo Sikoa's interference cost him the bout.

Over the past year, The American Nightmare has seemingly been preparing himself for another shot at Roman Reigns' gold at WrestleMania 40. However, he might not face The Bloodline leader at The Show of Shows if a new report is to be believed. According to Sports Illustrated, multiple sources close to Triple H have revealed that Rhodes would not finish his story at this year's 'Mania.

"Multiple sources close to WWE Head of Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque have indicated that Rhodes will not headline this year’s event, nor will he “finish his story” at WrestleMania. But there is still a new chapter to write with a marquee matchup to be had… against CM Punk." [H/T - Sports Illustrated]

The report added that the former Intercontinental Champion is expected to face CM Punk in Philadelphia.

Cody Rhodes recently spoke about the possibility of not finishing his story at WrestleMania 40

A massive rematch between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns might be on hold for another year. However, fans have been clamoring to see The American Nightmare dethrone The Tribal Chief since April 2023.

In a chat with CBS Sports, The American Nightmare spoke about the upcoming WrestleMania and the possibility of not winning the WWE Title in Philidelphia:

"I guess I wouldn’t to (…) I feel like I don’t look at it from that perspective, in terms of what would happen if I didn’t get to the finish line because ultimately that’s a failure. It would be a failed year, and I hope that that doesn’t come to pass. You can never call it," he said.

It will be interesting to see whether the report turns out to be accurate. Will Rhodes face CM Punk, or will he finish his story against Roman Reigns? Only time will tell.

