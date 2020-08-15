Competitors for the Triple Brand Battle Royal on WWE SmackDown possibly revealed

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Stephanie McMahon made a virtual appearance. McMahon announced that a Triple Brand Battle Royal would take place on the following week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The winner of the Triple Brand Battle Royal will challenge Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE SummerSlam.

Competitors for the Triple Brand Battle Royal on WWE SmackDown

Just a few hours before WWE SmackDown airs, an image of the Triple Brand Battle Royal has surfaced on the internet. The image contains twelve Superstars.

If the image is to be believed, it looks like WWE Superstars such as Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Lacey Evans, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce will be participating in the Triple Brand Battle Royal in a few hours on WWE SmackDown.

Shotzi and Tegan in the house!



I’d be happy with nearly anyone winning, but Belair or Baszler intrigue.. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/Sen5poRz2l — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 14, 2020

We may see more names added or a few taken off. Nothing is finalized, and we will only know for sure when WWE SmackDown airs. You can bet that all the women involved in the match will give it their all to challenge Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Championship at WWE SummerSlam.

Bayley Dos Straps is proving that she is one of the hardest workers in WWE. She and Sasha Banks have appeared on all three shows in a week and also worked a PPV that same week.

Bayley has held on to the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship for almost eleven months. On this past week's episode of WWE RAW, Bayley went one on one with The Empress Of Tomorrow, Asuka. Bayley ended up losing the match when she submitted to the Asuka Lock.

Bayley's loss means that Asuka will get a shot at Sasha Banks' WWE RAW Women's Championship at WWE SummerSlam. Sasha Banks beat Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship a few weeks ago when Bayley distracted The Empress Of Tomorrow when she attacked Kairi Sane.

It looks like The Golden Role Models will have their hands full at WWE SummerSlam when they defend their respective Titles against formidable opponents.