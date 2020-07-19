Complete details on Wyatt Swamp Fight; use of real reptiles and more reported

On this weekend, at the Extreme Rules PPV, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman go one on one in a Wyatt Swamp Fight. While this match isn't for the WWE Universal Championship, one can expect another classic cinematic experience that involves Bray Wyatt.

Details about the Wyatt Swamp Fight

It was earlier reported that the Wyatt Swamp Fight had been taped. Wrestling Inc has reported exclusive details about the match. The site has been told that the Wyatt Swamp Fight was taped roughly two hours out of Orlando.

The match took over six to seven hours to tape, and multiple takes were done to get various angles right. These angles will be further edited to cut down the length of the match.

The expected length of the match is around 20-30 minutes. It was further reported that the WWE had used several reptiles such as an alligator and a snake during the filming of the Wyatt Swamp Fight.

As far as the finish is concerned, it has been reported that it is similar to that of Jason from Friday The 13th and a horror movie where someone is kidnapped or is disappeared. Even though a competitor will be taken away, he will make his return to continue the feud.

It has also been reported that Bray Wyatt was very involved in the making of the Wyatt Swamp Fight. He had many ideas and adjusted settings to make them work. Wyatt's mind was constantly working on how to move from one step to another.

Vince McMahon wasn't involved in the match at all, and the Wyatt Swamp Fight will be very different from the previous cinematic matches.

Apart from the Wyatt Swamp Fight, Extreme Rules has other explosive matches lined up. The WWE Universe will witness Drew McIntyre defend his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler in a match of Ziggler's choosing. The Showoff is yet to reveal the stipulation of the match but has promised something unique.

Also, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will be in action but in separate matches. Bayley will be defending her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross while Sasha Banks will be challenging Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship.